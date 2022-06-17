2006 FIFA World Cup: Watch highlights of Ghana's game against Czech Republic

It was a must-win game for the Black Stars to keep their qualifications alive in the 2006 FIFA World Cup and they had to do it against a highly-rated Czech Republic team who were one of the favorites to win the tournament.

Many Ghanaians were heartbroken after the Italy defeat and had written the team off completely in the game against Czech Republic on June 17, 2006, at the Rhein Energie Stadion in Cologne.



However, on the matchday, the Czech Republican team that had the likes of Pavel Nedved, Tomas Rosický, and world-class Petr Čech were outclassed by the Black Stars.



Stephen Appiah, Michael Essien, Asamoah Gyan, Sulley Muntari, and Illiasu Shilla who replaced the veteran Samuel Osei Kuffour were the stars on the day as Ghana beat the Czechs 2-0.



Asamoah Gyan scored the fastest goal in the World Cup with his goal in the second minute after receiving a stellar pass from Stephen Appiah who had controlled a second ball from the corner kick to get away from Tomas Rosický.



Stephen Appiah had to chance to pass the ball to goalkeeper Richard Kingston when he was challenged by the Arsenal player but he opted to take him on with a nice control and find Asamoah Gyan inside the box.

And in the 82nd minute, a combination between Stephen Appiah and Asamoah Gyan resulted in Ghana's second goal as Sulley Muntari fired a shot with his powerful left foot and it went straight into the roof of the net.



Stephen Appiah was on fired against the Czechs as he was described by the matchday commentator as the director of operations.



Watch highlights of the game in the post below:



