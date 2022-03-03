1
2009 Under-20 World Cup goal best of my career - Agyemang Badu

Emmanuel Agyemang 6567759 Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu celebrating wining penalty with Black Satellite teammates

Thu, 3 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Black Stars midfielder, Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu has revealed that scoring the penalty in the 2009 FIFA World Cup finals for the Black Satellites is the best goal he scored in his career.

Agymang-Badu throughout his career has scored some outstanding goals but says none comes close to winning the penalty he scored against Brazil.

The former Udinese said not even his goal against Guinea that was nominated for the Puskas award in 2012 comes close.

“The best goal I scored in my career wasn’t the one against Guinea but the winning penalty against Brazil in the finals of the 2009 U-20 World Cup to lift the trophy," he said as quoted by ghanasportspage.com.

He added scoring the winning penalty for Black Satellite in 2009 was the turning point in his career.

“It has changed and transformed my career,” he added.

The Black Satellites in the final against Brazil in 2009 beat the South Americans 4-3 on penalties after the match ended scoreless after 120 minutes.

Ghana became the first African country to win the tournament. Agyemang-Badu scored 11 goals throughout his career at Black Stars, making 78 appearances.

