2010 World Cup was the best for me - Asamoah Gyan

Ghana's all-time top scorer, Asamoah Gyan

Ghana legend, Asamoah Gyan has rated the 2010 Fifa World Cup hosted in South Africa as the best ever.

The world's most prestigious tournament was hosted in Africa for the first in the history of the competition.



Ghana became the only country to play in the quarterfinal but suffered an elimination against Uruguay in penalty shootouts.



According to Gyan, the organization of the tournament made it the best ever he has ever seen.



“I think the 2010 World Cup was the best World Cup for me,” he told DSTV.

“It’s the most organized World Cup. Everything was fun because it was in Africa for the first time. People wanted to see what Africans can do, people had to fly all over the world to come to Africa. It brought people together. The organization was excellent and you could see the real culture.



“Everything was amazing. For me, it was the greatest World Cup I’ve ever seen," he added.



Spain however defeated the Netherlands to lift the trophy with Andres Iniesta scoring the only 116th minute during extra time.