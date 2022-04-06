2010 World Cup would be the motivating factor to beat Uruguay – Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo

Akufo-Addo confident in Black Stars World Cup campaign

Ghana to play Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea at 2022 World Cup



World Cup in Qatar to commence on November 21, 2022



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said that the Black Stars’ 2010 World Cup experience against Uruguay would be the motivating factor to win their Group H game against the South American country at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.



The Black Stars are looking forward to revenge the agony inflicted on them 12 years ago when they were on the verge of sealing their first semi-final berth.



Speaking in an interview with the BBC, President Akufo-Addo disclosed that he believes the Black Stars would compete with the hope of reversing what happened in South Africa.

“I have no doubts that it would be a motivating factor. They would be very conscious of that and hopefully reverse the results of the 2010 experience,” the President of Ghana said.



The Black Stars hopes of making it to the semi-final stage of the World Cup for the first time was cut short when Luiz Suarez stopped a goal-bound shot from crossing the line with his hand.



Ghana was handed a penalty but lead striker, Asamoah Gyan broke the hearts of many Ghanaians with the last chance in the game when his penalty kick struck the post.



The Black Stars went on to play the extra time but got knocked out after they lost in the penalty shootouts.



12-years after the incident, the Black Stars have been handed Uruguay, Portugal and South Korea as their group opponents at the World Cup in Qatar.