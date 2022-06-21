2014 World Cup: Watch highlights of Ghana's draw 2-2 against Germany

On this day, June 21st in 2014 exactly 8 years ago, the Black Stars of Ghana after losing their opening game in the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil held eventual winners Germany to a 2-2 draw at the Estadio Castelao.

The Ghanaians going into the game had lost 2-1 to their favourite World Cup opponents, the USA, while the Germans humiliated Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal 4-0 in their opening game.



Both Ghana and Germany desperately needed a win as the Europeans would have sealed early qualification with a victory, while the Black Stars needed the 3 points to keep qualification alive.



The first half of the game ended scoreless, with the Black Stars creating arguably the best chances in the game while limiting the Germans from cutting good chances.



However, Germany took the lead through Mario Gotze six minutes after the break, but Ghana responded with two quick goals from Andre Dede Ayew and Asamoah Gyan to make it 2-1.



And with 19 minutes to end the game, Miroslav Klose scored in the 71st minute to make it 2-2.

He connected with a Benedikt Höwedes flick following a corner.



Watch highlights of the game in the post below:







JE/BOG