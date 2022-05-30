2014 World Cup fiasco: Black Stars players sabotaged Sulley Muntari - Derek Boateng

Former Black Stars midfielder, Sulley Muntari

Former Black Stars player, Derrick Boateng has said Sulley Muntari did not get the support from his colleague after standing up for them during the Black Stars' 2014 World Cup fiasco.



Boateng who missed the tournament said the players should have told the story about what really transpired instead of being silent for Sulley Muntari to get suspended.



Speaking with Untold Stories TV on YouTube, the former Fulham midfielder said Sulley only gets into arguments with the top ranks over unfair treatment.

"Sulley Muntari is a player who always defended the players. Whenever Sulley Muntari has an argument it was in the interest of the team. But none of them will come out and talk about and defend Sulley or talk about what happened. They just keep quiet for people to throw shots at Sulley... Sulley is a guy that when a thing is blue, tell him it's blue...He was the most kind-hearted person at the Black Stars. I have seen him do good things in front of me. Sometimes when some things happen in camp, a lot of the players try to people know that they are the good ones," he said.



When asked if indeed Sulley was by the players' silence over the issue, Derek Boateng answered:



"Yes, yes, not just the fans but some of the players as well. Because Sulley will never complain or never say anything if everything is right."



"I felt bad and I think some of the players should have come out and talked but none of them came. Like I said earlier Sulley will never do anything in camp just for him, he will always do it for us, for the team."



During the 2014 World Cup, the Black Stars protested for their unpaid appearance after two matches into the tournament and threatened to boycott their final group game.

The government intervened by airlifting money from Ghana to settle the players and save the unpleasant situation.



Sulley Muntari and Kevin Prince Boateng were expelled from camp for gross insubordination in the course of the fight to get the bonuses settled as promised by the Ghana FA.



Sulley was accused of assaulting a management committee member in a heated argument over unpaid bonuses.



Asamoah Gyan, who was the captain back then stated in his book 'LeGyandary' that he was not a witness to the incident.



"It had been widely reported that Muntari had physically assaulted a management member. But the Muntari I knew would not go that far. The problem is, I was not there during any of these so-called exchanges."

Gyan referred to the Black Stars coach, Kwesi Appiah quote on the incident in his book 'Leaders Don't Have To Tell'.



"I went to Sulley Muntari's room to find out what had happened. He told me he was trying to explain something to the management team member and that turned into a heated exchange. The heated exchange led to the management member throwing a blow at (Muntari), and he retaliated by fighting back. He showed me a bruise, along with a dab of blood, that he had sustained from the incident."



Sulley Muntari has already apologised for his actions that brought his international career to an unexpected end.



