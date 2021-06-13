2020/21 GPL: Week 29 Match Preview - King Faisal v Great Olympics

King Faisal football team

King Faisal will be hoping to put the 5-0 demolishing suffered to Chelsea in Berekum last week by getting a positive result against Great Olympics on Sunday.

The In Sha Allah Boys are on a three-game losing streak after an impressive back to back victory between Bechem United and Elmina Sharks prior to their last three matches.



Ahead of the game against the Accra based team in Techiman, Alhaji Grusah's team will welcome the return of goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim who has been with the Black Stars team for the international friendly against Morocco and Ivory Coast.



Meanwhile, forward Frimpong Boateng is in South Korea with the Black Meteors team and will miss the crucial encounter.



Great Olympics head into the game after stopping Hearts of Oak five game-winning run, following their 1-1 draw against the league leaders.



Great Olympics slipped to fourth on the table after matchday 28, and have now won two, drawn two and lost one of their last five matches.

They will also welcome the return of talisman Gladson Awako but Samuel Ashie-Quaye is in Asia with the Black Meteors team.



The last time the two teams met, the Dade Boys beat King Faisal 3-1 in Accra.



King Faisal and Great Olympics have faced each other eight times in the Ghana Premier League, with the Blue and Whites edging the Kumasi-based club with 4 wins to their three victories.



The In Sha Allah Boys will be needing a win to climb out of the relegation zone but Great Olympics also have an eye on the league title and a defeat will derail their chances.



Prediction: King Faisal 2-1 Great Olympics