2020/21 GPL: Week 31 Match Preview - Karela United vs. Ebusua Dwarfs

Karela FC squad celebrate a goal during a GPL game

Karela United FC will be looking to bounce back from their defeat in their last outing when they tackle Ebusua Dwarfs in a matchday 31 fixture today, March 28.

The Pride and Passion side were beaten 2-1 by Asante Kotoko SC last Wednesday in Obuasi.



Having been banned from using the Crosby Awuah Memorial Park, Karela will host Dwarfs at the Nduom Sports Complex in Elmina.



Karela have the ambitions of a top four finish at the end of the season and a win on Monday will spur them on.



They are currently occupying the 7th position on the premiership standings with 46 points, three points away from the top four places.



Karela got the better of the Abontoa Abontoa Boys in the reverse fixture with Umar Bashiru and Diawisie Taylor scoring in a 2-1 victory.

Augustine Evans Adotey's side have managed only one victory in their last five league matches, losing two and drawing two.



Karela go into the match with a fully strength squad available for selection to face the Crabs with Kwame Boateng making a comeback.



Dwarfs find themselves in the relegation zone as they make a short trip from Cape Coast to Elmina to face Karela who are serving a ban from their home ground.



The Abontoa Abontoa Boys are sitting at the 16th position on the premiership standings with 34 points from 30 rounds and are just one point behind the safety places.



Dwarfs need nothing but a victory on Monday to move out of the relegation zone as they continue the survival fight.

Dwarfs go into the fixture on the back of a vital 1-0 victory over Inter Allies FC at the Cape Coast stadium in the last round of matches.



That was James Kuuku Dadzie's first match in charge as head coach of the Abontoa Abontoa boys.



Dadzie aims at making it two out of two with a victory against Karela on Monday.



The Crabs have no suspensions and injuries to worry about in camp as they have a clean bill ahead of the match in Elmina on Monday.