2020/21 Ghana Premier League: Week 31 Match Preview- Inter Allies vs Liberty Professionals

A photograph of the Inter Allies team

Inter Allies have little hopes of surviving but must show enough first against another relegation-threatened side Liberty Professionals in Dawu on Sunday.

The bottom club were handed a blow after losing 1-0 at Ebusua Dwarfs on Thursday and it their former player George Asamoah who nailed their coffin.



Allies have 26 points and can only move out of the danger zone if they win all their remaining four matches.



They have WAFA, Aduana Stars and AshantiGold to come.



Allies augmented their squad in the second transfer window but have still not been able to get the desired results.

There seems to be no light at the tunnel for Eleven Is To One.



Liberty Professionals are second-bottom with 32 points; six more than their opponents and also need points for survival.



They suffered a 5-1 drubbing at their adopted home ground in Sogakope to AshantiGold which summed up their campaign this season.



Liberty took the lead through Simon Appiah but were undone by a quickfire AshGold side.