2020 Olympics: 'You represented Ghana well' - GAA to athletes

Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif in a group photo with Ghana's 2020 Olympics contingent

The Executive Board of the Ghana Athletics Association (GAA) has expressed its profound gratitude to athletes who represented Ghana at the just ended Tokyo Olympics.

The likes of Nadia Eke, Joseph Amoah, Benjamin Azamati, Sarfo Ansah, Sean Sarfo-Antwi, Joseph Oduro Manu and Emmanuel Yeboah competed in their respective Track and Field events at this year's games.



A statement signed by Mr. Bawah Fuseni, Chief Executive Officer of GAA, saluted the coaches of the association for guiding the athletes throughout the competition and also thanked them.



The statement also thanked Mr. Ussif Mustapha, Minister for Youth and Sports, Prof. Peter Twumasi, Director General of National Sports Authority, the Ghana Olympics Committee for their support during the games.

“GAA also extends additional thanks for the many unnamed individuals who made our success in 2021 possible in small and big ways.



“And to our media partners we say a big thank you for being the eyes and ears through which Ghanaians had the opportunity to see and hear from these gallant and cherished athletes in action in Tokyo," the statement said.