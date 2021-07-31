2020 Tokyo Olympics: Ghanaian triple jumper Nadia Eke retires

Ghanaian triple jumper Nadia Eke has retired from athletics at the age of 28

Ghanaian triple jumper Nadia Eke has retired from athletics at the age of 28.

Eke announced her retirement on Friday few hours after she got eliminated from the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.



“That is a wrap of my Olympics journey, my athletic career,” She said in a video posted on her Instagram stories.



“Honestly, I said I was going to go out there and give it my all, gave my all, everything I had left for the sport. I believe I’m the only triple jumper in the history of the Ivy League who has made it to the Olympics, I think my parents are proud of that.



But nonetheless, I just want to say thank you guys so much for the support and the love and you know, everything, I am so overwhelmed with gratitude for everyone that’s like sending me messages and all this stuff.”

Eke, Team Ghana’s flagbearer during the opening ceremony, suffered preliminary round elimination in the women’s triple jump.



She recorded ‘no jump’ in three attempts as all of her jumps were adjudged illegal for board infringements.



The 28-year-old may not be happy with the outcome but can be proud of herself for debuting at the global sporting event.



She becomes the 5th Ghanaian athlete to exit the games after swimmers Abeiku Jackson and Unilez Takyi, judoka Kwadjo Anani and boxer Shakul Samed.