2021/2022 EPL fixtures: Man City face Spurs, Brentford host Arsenal, Liverpool dey go Norwich in first games
Champions Manchester City go face Tottenham for di opening weekend of di 2021-22 Premier League season.
Di first fixtures go happun on 14 August and newly promoted Brentford go host Arsenal in dia first top-flight game since di 1946-47 season.
Norwich and Watford, wey also collect promotion last season, go face Liverpool and Aston Villa respectively.
Manchester United go jam Leeds for Old Trafford, while Champions League winners Chelsea go host Crystal Palace.
Pep Guardiola Manchester City na favourites to retain dia Premier League title but opponents in dia first game - Spurs, Norwich, Arsenal, Leicester, Southampton, Chelsea and Liverpool - go give dem tough start.
Towards di end if di 2020-21 campaign, authorities allow Premier League clubs to bring some of dia fans when dem ease Covid-19 restrictions.
E no dey clear how many fans go fit attend di opening fixtures of di new season but di Premier League say dem dey "committed to di ambition of full stadiums, including away supporters".
First round of fixtures in full
Brentford v Arsenal
Burnley v Brighton
Chelsea v Crystal Palace
Everton v Southampton
Leicester City v Wolverhampton
Manchester United v Leeds United
Newcastle United v West Ham United
Norwich City v Liverpool
Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City
Watford v Aston Villa
