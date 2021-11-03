2021/2022 GPL: Coach Annor Walker targets top 4 finish with Great Olympics

Accra Great Olympics coach, Annor Walker

• Olympics drew 1-1 with RTU on matchday one of the new season

• The Dade Boys were 6th in the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season



• Picking a top-four spot is the target of Olympics coach Annor Walker



Accra Great Olympics head coach, Annor Walker, has said that winning the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League trophy is not their target.



The ‘Dade Boys’ ended the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season in 6th place and after losing their captain, Gladson Awako to Accra Hearts of Oak, Annor Walker has shut down talks about the club going for the ultimate.

Speaking after their 1-1 drawn game against Premier League returnees Real Tamale United (RTU), Annor Walker said their target is to end the season as a top-four placed team.



“What I’m seeing has also given me the confidence. It is the same target that I have put before me that at least I have to be in the top four. But like I always say, if God gives me 1st or 2nd I’ll thank the almighty. So my target is to be in the top four.



“For now those I have had have made me happy in a way. I am only looking at my first match then I conclude. I am happy that I have replacements. But what I have seen has also given me the confidence,” Walker said at its post-game conference.



