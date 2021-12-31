2021/2022 GPL match week 11 preview: WAFA vs Elmina Sharks

WAFA SC

WAFA are in trouble and need to rescue their season. Uncharacteristically, things are falling apart and from the periphery it does not look like the rut will stop anytime soon.

The goals have dried up for the Academy Boys but the football has not been that atrocious.



WAFA are second-bottom and they face bottom club Elmina Sharks at the WAFA Stadium Sports Complex on Sunday, 1 January 2022.



Head coach Guillermo Hamdan Zaragoza's side were booted out of the MTN FA Cup after a 4-3 penalty shootout victory at Kpando Heart of Lions.

Elmina Sharks are early contenders for relegation as they continue to loose both at home and on the road.



Last week, they were beaten 2-0 at home by Legon Cities to keep them rock-bottom.



They have lost their last five league matches and it does not look too good for them as they travel to Sogakope.