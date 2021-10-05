2021/2022 Ghana Premier League to start on October 19

Ghana Premier League logo

The 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League season will kick off on Friday, October 29, 2021, and is expected to round-up on the weekend of June 17-20, 2022, the Ghana Football Association has confirmed.

The first round of the season will end on the weekend of 11-14 February 2022 while the second round kicks off on Friday, February 25, 2022.



Defending Champions Accra Hearts of Oak will commence their title defense against Legon Cities at the Accra sports stadium before trekking to Sogakope to play WAFA on Match Day Two.

Newly promoted sides Accra Lions and Bibiani Gold Stars will have their first taste of Premier League football at home against Elmina Sharks and Berekum Chelsea respectively while returnees Real Tamale United host Wonder club Accra Great Olympics at the Aliu Mahama stadium.