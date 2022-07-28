0
2021/22 Division One League: Final table for Zone Three

Thu, 28 Jul 2022 Source: ghanafa.org

The 2021/22 National Division One League ended successfully with Ayem Oda Kotoku Royals FC topping Zone Three and qualifying for the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League.

Kotoku Royals qualified at the expense of former Premier League sides Liberty Professionals and Tema Youth SC to make an unprecedented entry into the elite League – their first ever League qualification in history as they amassed 63 points after 30 League matches to win the Zone.

Two Clubs, namely, Kwaebibirem United and Accra Young Wise FC suffered relegation to the third tier after finishing 15th and 16th in the League table.

Only two clubs got relegated from Zone Three because no club from the Zone dropped from the Premier League.

