2021/22 GHPL: Bechem United coach Kassim Mingle eyes second spot after Hearts draw

Sun, 8 May 2022

Bechem United coach Kassim Mingle has set sights on finishing second in the Ghana Premier League after drawing with defending league champions Hearts of Oak on Saturday.

The Hunters failed to close the gap on leaders Asante Kotoko following a 1-1 draw on match week 28 at the Nana Gyeabour's Park.

Emmanuel Owusu opened the scoring for Bechem in the 28th minute but the Phobians drew level through teenager Suraj Seidu.

"We’ll be at that position, we’ll consolidate our position," coach Mingle said after the game.

"With the second position, nobody can move us."

Bechem United are currently 2nd on the league table with 47 points, eight points behind Asante Kotoko who play Aduana Stars at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the draw leaves Hearts of Oak still sitting 3rd on the log with 44 points.

Bechem United will travel to Tamale to take on RTU on match week 29 while Hearts of Oak welcome Bibiani Gold Stars to the Accra Sports stadium.

