2021/22 GHPL: Hearts of Oak coach names squad to face Legon Cities in opener

Hearts of Oak head, Samuel Boadu

Hearts of Oak head coach, Samuel Boadu has named a 22-man squad ahead of their matchday 1 clash against Legon Cities on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Raddy Ovouka, who missed the second leg tie against WAC last Sunday is available for selection.



New signings, Ushau Adams and Benjamin Yorke made the squad ahead of their expected Hearts debut while Salim Adams and Enock Asubonteng will also be looking forward to their Premier League debuts.



Hearts of Oak picked up four points from Legon Cities last season in the Premier League but the Phobians looked poised for the maximum six points this season.



Coach Boadu opens his title defence at the Accra Sports Stadium where the Phobians are on a 22-game unbeaten run in all competitions.



The game is scheduled to kick off at 3pm on Sunday.

Below is the 22-man squad to face Legon Cities:



Goalkeepers: Richard Attah, Richmond Ayi, Richard Baidoo.



Defender: Fatawu Mohammed, Mohammed Alhassan, Nuru Sulley, Caleb Amankwah, Sumaila Larry, Raddy Ovouka, Robert Addo Sowah, William Dankyi.



Midfielders: Emmanuel Nettey, Frederick Ansah Botchway, Ibrahim Salifu, Salim Adams, Ushau Abu.



Forwards: Isaac Mensah., Afriyie Barnieh, Kofi Kordzi, Patrick Razak, Benjamin Yorke, Enock Asubonteng.