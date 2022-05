2021/22 GHPL: Match officials for week 28 announced

Match officials at a league game | File photo

The Referees Committee of the Ghana Football Association has announced Match Officials for Matchweek 28 of the Ghana Premier League.

Below are the Match Officials for Day 28:



DATE: SUNDAY, MAY 8, 2022



MATCH: ELEVEN WONDERS FC VS KARELA FC



VENUE: OHENE AMEYAW PARK



REFEREE: EDWARD ANNAN



ASSISTANTS: ALHASSAN ABDUL RAUF & SETH ABLETOR



4TH REFEREE: ALFAAA BA- ADEY



MATCH COMMISSIONER: JAMES MORNAH



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: OBED ANANE FRIMPONG



GFA CAMERAMAN: PAUL EGBENYA



DATE: SUNDAY, MAY 8, 2022



MATCH: DREAMS FC VS RTU FC



VENUE: THEATRE OF DREAMS



REFEREE: ALBERT AZANTILOW



ASSISTANTS: FREDERICK DANFUL & KOFI NYARKO BAKAI



4TH REFEREE: JACOB ADUNTERA

MATCH COMMISSIONER: ALI PLATO



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: PHRANK DELALI AWUTEY



GFA CAMERAMAN: EMMANUEL LARTEY



DATE: SATURDAY, MAY 7, 2022



MATCH: BECHEM UNITED FC VS HEARTS OF OAK SC – LIVE ON STARTIMES



VENUE: NANA FOSU GYEABOUR PARK



REFEREE: ERIC OWUSU PREMPEH



ASSISTANTS: EMMANUEL ARKAIFIE & ABDULAI ABDUL SALAM



4TH REFEREE: EMMANUEL OTOO



MATCH COMMISSIONER: SAMUEL GYASI



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: PRINCE AGYEMANG



DATE: SUNDAY, MAY 8, 2022



MATCH: BIBIANI GOLDSTARS FC VS KING FAISAL FC



VENUE: DUNS PARK



REFEREE: MAXWELL OWUSU



ASSISTANTS: ATO YAWSON & RICHARD NARTEY

4TH REFEREE: RUSTUM GAMELI SENORGBE



MATCH COMMISSIONER: JAMES ADJEI



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: SETH ADJEI



GFA CAMERAMAN: KWAKU KWANING



DATE: FRIDAY, MAY 6, 2022



MATCH: GREAT OLYMPICS VS BEREKUM CHELSEA – LIVE ON STARTIMES



VENUE: ACCRA SPORTS STADIUM



REFEREE: MUSAH MUBARIK



ASSISTANTS: FRANCIS BONDZIE ARTHUR & ISAAC ODOOM



4TH REFEREE: MAALE IMGREDE IREME



MATCH COMMISSIONER: ODURO NYARKO



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: SENA RICHARDS



DATE: SUNDAY, MAY 8, 2022



MATCH: MEDEAMA SC VS ASHANTIGOLD SC



VENUE: AKOON PARK



REFEREE: SELORM YAO BLESS

ASSISTANTS: ALEX OSAM & MUMUNI FUSEINI



4TH REFEREE: SAMADZI JOSHUA



MATCH COMMISSIONER: CHRISTIAN ATSATSA



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: RICHARD BAFFOUR NKRUMAH



GFA CAMERAMAN: LORD YEBOAH



DATE: MONDAY, MAY 9, 2022



MATCH: ACCRA LIONS VS LEGON CITIES – LIVE ON STARTIMES



VENUE: ACCRA SPORTS STADIUM



REFEREE: DANIEL LARYEA



ASSISTANTS: BAWA HARUNA & COURAGE KUEDUFIA



4TH REFEREE: FREDERICK SAMENA



MATCH COMMISSIONER: THOMAS NUNOO



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: SENA RICHARDS



DATE: SUNDAY, MAY 8, 2022



MATCH: ASANTE KOTOKO VS ADUANA STARS – LIVE ON STARTIMES



VENUE: BABA YARA STADIUM

REFEREE: GEORGE MAWULI VORMAWOR



ASSISTANTS: ALI TIMUAH BAAH & ALHASSAN ABDULAI



4TH REFEREE: MAHAMA EWUNTOMAH



MATCH COMMISSIONER: MICHAEL AYEH



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: NATHANIEL GYASI



DATE: SUNDAY, MAY 8, 2022



MATCH: ELMINA SHARKS VS WAFA



VENUE: NDUOM STADIUM



REFEREE: JULIAN NUNOO



ASSISTANTS: PASCALK MAWUSI & ISAAC ASANTE



4TH REFEREE: JOSEPH KWOFIE



MATCH COMMISSIONER: AUGUSTINE ASANTE



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: JONATHAN NELSO ACKON



GFA CAMERAMAN: FELIX ANYANE