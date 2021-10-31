2021/22 GHPL: Medeama coach names 23-man squad for Bechem United clash

Medeama take a tripp to Bechem United's home for the start of the 2021/22 league season

Coach Ignatius Kwame Fosu has named a 23-man squad for the trip to Bechem United in his first Premier League match in charge at the club.

The gaffer has named three goalkeepers in his squad including youngster Kamil Anaba.



There are places for regular defenders Vincent Atingah, Ali Issouf Ouattara and Rashid Alhassan as well as promoted Kofi Asmah and King Archerson.



New signings Samuel Frimpong, Ansu Kofi Patrick, Benjamin Abaidoo and experienced goalkeeper John Moosie made the trip to Bechem.



The Mauve and Yellows will battle United at the Nana Gyeabour Park on Sunday in the opening 2021-22 Ghana Premier League match.

Both teams have fortified their squad ahead of their meeting.



See the full lineup below:



