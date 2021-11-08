2021/22 GPL: Abbey Quaye hits hat-trick as Great Olympics thump Accra Lions

The Dade Boys recorded an emphatic 3-1 over Lions

Great Olympics FC were too good for newly-promoted Accra Lions FC to handle in the Ghana Premier League matchday two fixture on Sunday evening.

The Dade Boys recorded an emphatic 3-1 victory to prevail in the Accra derby at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Maxwell Nii Abbey Quaye netted the first hatrick of the 2021/2022 campaign to ensure Olympics claim their first win of the season.



Olympics coach Annor Walker altered the team that drew 1-1 against Real Tamale United last week with three changes to the starting lineup.



Gabriel Nudakpa was given his very first start in the Blue and White shirt having replaced Samuel Kwaku in the goalposts.



Abbey Quaye also came into the starting lineup taking the place of Abdul Manan Mudasiru.



Lions gaffer Andreas Rainer Kraft made three changes to the squad that drew 1-1 with Elmina Sharks FC on matchday one last week.

Frederick Akatuk was handed a full debut as he made the starting lineup in place of Oliver Amedor with Richmond Tetteh Ankrah also replacing Frederick Asante in the team.



Abdul Rashid Abubakar also replaced Abass Samari Salifu who picked up an injury in the first half of the game against Sharks.



The Wonder club broke the deadlock of the match in the 21st minute with a beautifully struck goal by Abbey Quaye.



Abbey Quaye hit the ball from outside the box which beat goalkeeper Appiah Kubi after receiving a pass from James Akaminko.



Lions captain Tetteh Ankrah pulled parity for the newbies in the 57th minute with a beautiful header.



Abbey Quaye restored the lead for the hosts seven minutes later before completing his hatrick in the 68th minute by converting a penalty kick.