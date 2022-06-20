0
Sports

2021/22 GPL: AshGold poster boy Yaw Annor wins golden boot with 22 goals

20220619 192431 Yaw Annor

Mon, 20 Jun 2022 Source: dailymailgh.com

Ashanti Gold SC forward, Yaw Annor has finished the 2022/22 Ghana Premier League season as the golden boot winner with 22 goals.

The talented forward all season proved with his performance that he is a top player in the Ghanaian top-flight league.

As a result, even when his team went through a rough patch, he remained their bright spot and scored important goals to help the team.

Today on the final matchday of the season, Yaw Annor started for Ashanti Gold SC in the game against Bibiani Gold Stars.

Knowing that he was trailing Asante Kotoko poster boy Franck Mbella Etouga on the goal scorers chart, Yaw Annor stayed focused in todays game.

At the end of the first half the attacker had already scored two goals to leapfrog the Cameroonian striker on the goal long chart.

His two goals did not only inspire AshGold to draw the final match of the season but it has also earned him the goal king award.

The forward according to reports is on the radar of Asante Kotoko and could secure a sensational switch before the start of next season.

