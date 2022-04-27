2021/22 GPL: Bechem United coach slams Karela United for time wasting in stalemate

Coach Kasim Mingle

Bechem United coach Kasim Ocansey Mingle has slammed Karela United for time wasting in their 1-1 draw on match week 26 in the Ghana Premier League n Monday.

Augustine Okrah scored an absolute beauty in the second half as the former MTN FA Cup champions battled to a draw at at the Fosu Gyeabuor Park.



The result leaves the Hunters in second place with 45 points – seven points behind leaders Asante Kotoko who have 52 points.



"It was a very competitive game especially in the first half. But in the second half, they came to waste time so instead of playing 45 minutes, we ended playing only 30. Their goalkeeper went down, spent five to six minutes and that's not good for football. Let's play the game for spectators to enjoy it," coach Mingle said after the game.

"We never went off. In the first half we created all the chances but when you do and you don't take advantage, it will turn against you."



Bechem United will take on King Faisal at the Baba Yara stadium on match week 27 of the Ghana Premier League.