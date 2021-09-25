2021-22 GPL: Hearts of Oak, Great Olympics clash in Accra derby on matchday 16

Hearts will play Oly on Matchday 16

The first fixture in the Accra derby will be played on matchday 16 at the Accra Sports Stadium between Ghanaian giants Hearts of Oak and Great Olympics.

In the fixtures released by the Ghana FA, Hearts of Oak will play at home in the first game before Great Olympics host The Phobians in the reverse fixture at the same venue on matchday 33.



The 'Oly dade boys' won the duel between the two sides in the 2020/21 Ghana Premer League season with a 2-0 win when the two teams met.

The reverse leg ended in a 1-1 draw at the same venue.



The Ghana Premier League kicks off on Friday, October 29, 2021 with the first round ending on Sunday, February 13, 2022. The second round of the League will start on February 25 2022 with the Premier League ending on Sunday, June 19, 2022.