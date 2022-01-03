2021/22 GPL: Kotoko coach Prosper Narteh 'satisfied' after breaking Aduana Stars jinx

Asante Kotoko coach, Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum and his players

Asante Kotoko coach, Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum has said that he's satisfied after breaking the Aduana Stars jinx in the Ghana Premier League on Saturday.

George Mfegue and Richmond Lamptey scored a goal apiece to seal a 2-0 win in Dormaa.



The victory was the visitors’ first league triumph over the Fire Boys in Dormaa in 10 years.



"Very satisfied, is very joyous if you make history," coach Narteh told StarTimes in his post-match interview.



"These jinx have been there over the years and we’ve been able to break them."

He added, "Kudos to the boys. As I told you before the game I told them that the threat, the intimidation, the fear outside the field will come but they need to stay focused and by the game plan and if you see the way we played we were very confident on the ball, we were very confident without the ball."



“We kept to our game plan keeping the ball on the turf, looking at the pocket of spaces, and playing the ball through."



Asante Kotoko are at the summit of the Ghana Premier League table with 23 points, same points as regional rivals, King Faisal but have one outstanding game against Hearts of Oak.



Asante Kotoko will take on Ashanti Gold SC in their match week 12 game on Sunday.