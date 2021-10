2021/22 GPL: Referees committee announce officials for matchday 1

The new Ghana Premier League season kicks off this weekend

The Referees Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced the list of officials selected to take charge of matches on the opening weekend of the 2021/22 league season.

The new Ghana Premier League season kicks off this weekend with the first game of the campaign set to be played between newcomers Accra Lions and Elmina Sharks at the Accra Sports Stadium tomorrow.



Ahead of the encounter, the Ghana FA has through a communique on its website announce the names of officials selected to referee matches.



Check out the full list below



MATCH: ACCRA LIONS VRS ELMINA SHARKS



DATE: FRIDAY, OCTOBER 29, 2021 - 6PM



VENUE: ACCRA SPORTS STADIUM



REFEREE: BENJAMIN K. SEFFAH



ASSISTANTS: PATRICK PAPALA AND KENNETH TWENEBOAH KODUA



4TH REFEREE: JOSHUA SAMADJI



MATCH COMMISSIONER: PAUL AYAMBA



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: NANA AKUA FREMA



LIVE ON STARTIMES



MATCH: DREAMS FC VRS ASANTE KOTOKO



DATE: SATURDAY, OCTOBR 30, 2021 - 3PM



VENUE: ACCRA SPORTS STADIUM



REFEREE: SELORM YAO BLESS



ASSISTANTS: ISAAC NYAMEKYE AND PASCAL MAWUSI

4TH REFEREE: ESO DOH MORRISON



MATCH COMMISSIONER: ANNAN LOMOTEY



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: RAYMOND ACKUMEY



LIVE ON STARTIMES



MATCH: HEARTS OF OAK VRS LEGON CITIES



DATE: SUNDAY, OCTOBR 31, 2021 - 3PM



VENUE: ACCRA SPORTS STADIUM



REFEREE: JULIAN NUNOO



ASSISTANTS: KWESI A. BROBBEY AND ISAAC ODOOM



4TH REFEREE: SELORM KPORMEGBE



MATCH COMMISSIONER: ANDREWS TAMAKLOE



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: RAYMOND ACKUMEY



LIVE ON STARTIMES



MATCH: ELEVEN WONDERS VRS ASHANTIGOLD



DATE: SUNDAY, OCTOBER 31, 2021 - 3PM



VENUE: NANA OHENE AMEYAW PARK



REFEREE: MOHAMMED MUSBAU

ASSISTANTS: TIJANI MOHAMMED AND HALILU ALHASSAN



4TH REFEREE: GABRIEL OPOKU ARHIN



MATCH COMMISSIONER: MARK KODUA YEBOAH



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: OBED ANANE FRIMPONG



GFA CAMERAMAN: LORD YEBOAH



MATCH: BECHEM UNITED VRS MEDEAMA SC



DATE: SUNDAY, OCTOBER 31, 2021 - 3PM



VENUE: NANA FOSU GYEABOUR PARK



REFEREE: ABDUL LATIFF QADIR



ASSISTANTS: EMMANUEL DOLAGBANU AND ISAAC OPOKU ANTWI



4TH REFEREE: ISAAC OSEI



MATCH COMMISSIONER: JOHN YAKUBU



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: PRINCE AGYEMANG



GFA CAMERAMAN: PAUL EGBENYA



MATCH: REAL TAMALE UNITED VRS ACCRA GREAT OLYMPICS



DATE: SUNDAY, OCTOBER 31, 2021 - 3PM



VENUE: ALIU MAHAMA STADIUM

REFEREE: GEORGE M. VORMAWOR



ASSISTANTS: EMMANUEL ALLOU TEBSON AND ERIC NDEBUGRI



4TH REFEREE: MUSAH MUBARIK



MATCH COMMISSIONER: AUGUSTINE ASANTE



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: MCBLAISE MAWUTO



GOAL RUSH ON STARTIMES



MATCH: BIBIANI GOLDSTARS VRS BEREKUM CHELSEA



DATE: SUNDAY, OCTOBER 31, 2021 - 3PM



VENUE: DUN'S PARK



REFEREE: CHARLES BULU



ASSISTANTS: ROLAND ADDY AND ALEX OSAM



4TH REFEREE: WISEMAN GHANSAH



MATCH COMMISSIONER: MIKE AMEDIOR



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: SETH ADJEI



GFA CAMERAMAN: EMMANUEL LARTEY



MATCH: KING FAISAL VS WAFA



DATE: SUNDAY, OCTOBER 31, 2021 - 3PM

VENUE: BABA YARA SPORTS STADIUM



REFEREE: ADAARI ABDUL LATIF



ASSISTANTS: KOFI KYEI ANDOH AND PETER DAWSA



4TH REFEREE: MAXWELL HANSON



MATCH COMMISSIONER: FELIX ADJETEY SOWAH



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: OBED ACHEAMPONG



GFA CAMERAMAN: EMMANUEL OSEI



MATCH: KARELA VRS ADUANA STARS



DATE: SUNDAY, OCTOBER 31, 2021 - 3PM



VENUE: CAM PARK



REFEREE: RASTUM GAMELI SENORGBE



ASSISTANTS: PAUL ATIMAKA AND ATO YAWSON



4TH REFEREE: KENNY PADI



MATCH COMMISSIONER: ABAIDOO MENSAH



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: STEPHEN APAKA QUAICOE



GFA CAMERAMAN: ABDUL SAMED