2021/22 GPL: Samuel Boadu lauds Bechem United's game plan in goalless draw

Samuel Boadu

Accra Hearts of Oak head coach, Samuel Boadu has lauded Bechem United for their perfectly executed game plan in the goalless draw on Sunday, January 2, 2022.

The Phobians failed to hit the back of the net as they dropped points in their match week 11 encounter at the Accra Sports stadium.



The result leaves Hearts of Oak in the 9th position on the Premier League table with two outstanding games.



"It’s not bad but for us (Hearts of Oak) it’s a bad game for us", coach Boadu told StarTimes reporters after the game. “We created chances at the latter part of the game but it’s quiet unfortunate we couldn’t make it."



"But I will congratulate Bechem United because their game plan worked perfectly for them."

"They came in to protect their back, the defence – they have very good heights, also delayance and it worked for them."



"Today’s game gave us more room to work more harder to improve our standard."



Hearts of Oak will travel to the Dun's Park to take on Bibiani Gold Stars on match week 12 of the Ghana Premier League.