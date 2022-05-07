2021/22 GPL WK 28 Match Preview: Bibiani Gold Stars vs King Faisal

Bibiani Gold Stars players celebrating a goal

Bibiani Gold Stars will host Bibiani Gold Stars in a match week 28 encounter at the Dun's Park on Sunday afternoon.

Bibiani Gold Stars lost 0-2 against Karela United in their last game in the league, Umar Bashiru (43rd minute) and Samuel Atta Kumi (51st minute) scored for Karela United at the Crosby Awuah Memorial Park.



Bibiani Gold Stars are 11th on the Ghana Premier League table with 35 points after 27 games.



On the other hand, King Faisal also drew 2-2 with Bechem United in their last game in the league at the Baba Yara Stadium. Samuel Kusi (25th minute) and Enoch Morrison (55th minute) scored for King Faisal while Augustine Okrah (40th minute) and Emmanuel Owusu (51st minute) scored for Bechem United.

King Faisal are 15th on the Ghana Premier League table with 31 points after 27 games.



King Faisal's last five games: two draws, three defeats.



