2021/22 GPL Week 13 Match Preview: Aduana Stars vs Accra Lions

Aduana will play Accra Lions

Aduana Stars are gradually making amends as they chase a second straight win in the Ghana Premier League.

On Sunday, the Fire Boys hosts Accra Lions FC at the Nana Agyeman Badu II Park confidence of bagging the points,



Asare Bediako and his boys return home after defeating lowly-place Elmina Sharks on the road last Sunday in a 1-0 success.



Aduana had lost back-to-back games against Medeama and Asante Kotoko, 1-0 and 2-0 respectively.



They are second place on the table; three points behind leaders Kotoko but have played one match more.

Accra Lions hit the road in search of a second win on the road after nailing Legon Cities in Dawu two weeks ago.



Goalkeeper Frederick Asare is in top form after keeping four clean sheets this season.



Assistant coach James Francis is gradually stamping his authority on the players since Rainer Kraft departed.