2021/22 GPL: Week 20 Match Preview – Great Olympics vs Legon Cities

Accra Great Olympics players prepare for a league game

Accra Great Olympics will host Legon Cities in a match week 20 encounter at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Accra Great Olympics drew 0-0 with Accra Lions FC in their last game.



The Dade boys are 3rd on the Ghana Premier League table with 32 points after 19 games.



On the other hand, Legon Cities also drew 1-1 with Real Tamale United in their last game at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium, Mohammed Sulemana scored for Legon Cities while Issah Kuka scored for Real Tamale United.

Legon Cities are 12th on the Ghana Premier League table with 23 points after 19 games.



Great Olympics last five games: three wins, one draw and one defeat.



Legon Cities FC last five games: three draws and two wins.