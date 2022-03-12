2021/22 GPL: Week 20 Match Preview – Medeama vs Eleven Wonders

Sat, 12 Mar 2022 Source: footballghana.com
Medeama will host Eleven Wonders in a match week 20 encounter at the Abrankese Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
Medeama lost 0-1 against Bibiani Gold Stars in their last game in the league, Stephen Owusu Kaakyire scored for Bibiani Gold Stars in the 49th minute.
Medeama SC are 7th on the Ghana Premier League table with 29 points after 19 games.
On the other hand, Eleven Wonders also drew 1-1 with Berekum Chelsea in their last game in the league, Owusu Osei scored for Berekum Chelsea SC while Moro Sumaila scored for Eleven Wonders.
Eleven Wonders are 16th on the Ghana Premier League table with 20 points after 19 games.
Medeama last five games: three defeats and two wins.
Eleven Wonders last five games: two defeats, two draws and one win.
