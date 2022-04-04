0
2021/22 GPL Week 23 match report: Karela beat Elmina Sharks 3-1

Mon, 4 Apr 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Karela defeated Elmina Sharks 3-1 in week 23 at home to climb up to the 7th position with 33 points on the league table.

Sharks tormented the home team after the kick off, keeping Aiyinese supporters on the edge of their seats throughout the first half.

In the 11th minute, Michael Ohene Asamoah of Elmina Sharks scored. However, Emmanuel Dagadu of Karela nullified his goal in the 16th minute.

Emmanuel Boakye Owusu made it 2-1 to Karela United in the 31st minute. Emmanuel Dagadu scored his second goal in the game in the 56th minute to seal the three points for Karela United.

The game ended 3-1 and Emmanuel Dagadu was named NASCO Man of The Match (MoTM).

Karela United will take on Accra Lions in their next game while Sharks will take on Kumasi King Faisal.

