2
Menu
Sports

2021/22 GPL Week 24: Kotoko 'running away' with league title after win against Hearts

FP 6LUnXEAQS21X Kotoko players celebrate a crucial win

Mon, 11 Apr 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Asante Kotoko have inched closer to lifting the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League title after securing a narrow win over rivals Hearts of Oak on Sunday afternoon.

In the first half dominated by Asante Kotoko, the hosts led after just 17 minutes when the referee awarded the team a controversial penalty kick.

Cameroonian striker Frank Mbella Etouga accepted the responsibility from 12 yards and made no mistake as he beat goalkeeper Richmond Ayi who was in the post for Hearts of Oak.

Although Hearts of Oak will come in strong after conceding especially in the second half, the team didn’t really make inroads.

Eventually, the hosts defended very well to cruise to a 1-0 win at full time.

The win has seen Asante Kotoko opening a 16 points gap over Hearts of Oak. The Phobians are stuck in 6th on the log and must fight in the remaining matches for points to secure a spot in the top four.

For Asante Kotoko, it is just a matter of time before the Porcupine Warriors are crowned champions of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season.



Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Akatsi residents clash with Police over death of a student
Akatsi residents clash with Police over death of a student
I have never chartered a private jet in my life - Okudzeto rubbishes Kennedy Agyapong’s claims
Kweku Baako, Sefa Kayi hit back at critics of Ghanaian media over Akufo-Addo's BBC interview
Who am I to advice Walewale Adam Smith? - Adongo quizzes
Late Evangelist Morgan was detained at Osu Castle under Rawlings government - Kumchacha
Ken Agyapong cites 2010 documents exposing Ablakwa’s private jet trips as Deputy Minister
I don't care about NPP being better than NDC - Dr. Smart Sarpong replies Bawumia
'Bawumia is a pathetic liar' - Sammy Gyamfi clashes with Asempa FM presenter
Former First Lady Emily Akuffo has died
Related Articles: