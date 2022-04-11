2021/22 GPL Week 24: Kotoko 'running away' with league title after win against Hearts

Kotoko players celebrate a crucial win

Asante Kotoko have inched closer to lifting the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League title after securing a narrow win over rivals Hearts of Oak on Sunday afternoon.

In the first half dominated by Asante Kotoko, the hosts led after just 17 minutes when the referee awarded the team a controversial penalty kick.



Cameroonian striker Frank Mbella Etouga accepted the responsibility from 12 yards and made no mistake as he beat goalkeeper Richmond Ayi who was in the post for Hearts of Oak.



Although Hearts of Oak will come in strong after conceding especially in the second half, the team didn’t really make inroads.



Eventually, the hosts defended very well to cruise to a 1-0 win at full time.



The win has seen Asante Kotoko opening a 16 points gap over Hearts of Oak. The Phobians are stuck in 6th on the log and must fight in the remaining matches for points to secure a spot in the top four.

For Asante Kotoko, it is just a matter of time before the Porcupine Warriors are crowned champions of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season.



