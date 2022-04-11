0
2021/22 GPL: Week 24 Match Report- Late strike helps Bechem United beat Bibiani Goldstars 1- 0

Bechem United maintained their winning run with a 1-0 win over Bibiani Goldstars in matchday 24 of the Ghana Premier League.

The two team went into the game with the idea of securing points at stake to better their chances in the domestic top-flight.

The Ghana Premier League debutants hoped for a win but the Hunter proved to be a tough as side as they secure all points at the stake the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park on Sunday.

Despite both teams creating numerous scoring opportunities, it was Bechem United who finally find the back of the net through Emmanuel Boakye Owusu

The enterprising player scored late to hand his side victory as they pile pressure on league leaders Asante Kotoko who defeat Hearts of Oak by 1-0.

Bechem United still occupy second position with 44 points, trailing Kotoko 8 points whereas Goldstars sits 14th position with 29 points.

