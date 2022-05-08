0
2021/22 GPL: Week 28 Match Preview- Asante Kotoko vs Aduana Stars

KOtoko Line Up Kotoko Squad 1024x657 1.png Asante Kotoko players in a group photo | File photo

Sun, 8 May 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Asante Kotoko had to labour in their last game to beat WAFA but must improve against Aduana Stars on Sunday.

The Porcupine Warriors needed a goal from Cameroonian import Frank Etouga Mbella to defeat the Academy boys at away.

The league leaders return to their favourite grounds to face the embattled Aduana Stars at the Baba Yara Stadium in matchday 28 of the Ghana Premier League.

Kotoko are 9 points clear at the top of the table after 27 matches and will hope to beat the fire boys to better their chances of winning the title.

Coach Prosper Narteh led the Porcupine Warriors to record their first ever win at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park in the first round of the campaign.

They inflicted a 2-0 win over the Dormaa-based club and are yearning to grab the maximum points on home turf.

Meanwhile, coach Ben Zola and his charges will hope to turn things around when they face Kotoko in Kumasi having gone seven matches without a win.

The fire boys have been dreadful on the road, drawing three and losing two in their last five matches.

They currently sit sixth position on the league log with 41 points and with seven games to end the season, Aduana Stars will hope to make the top four at the end of the campaign.

Source: footballghana.com
