2021/22 GPL: Week 28 Match Preview – Dreams vs RTU

Dreams FC will be hosting RTU

Dreams FC will host Real Tamale United in a match week 28 encounter at the Dawu Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Dreams FC lost 1-3 against champions Accra Hearts of Oak in their last game in the league, Agyenim Boateng Mensah (42nd minute) scored for Dreams FC while Daniel Afriyie (4th minute), Seidu Suraj (11th minute) and an own goal by Abdul Jalilu (48th minute) scored for the Phobians at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Dreams FC are 13th on the Ghana Premier League table with 32 points after 27 games.



On the other hand, Real Tamale United also won 2-0 against Accra Lions in their last game in the league at the Aliu Mahama Stadium. Rashid Alhassan (27th minute and 53rd minute) scored for Real Tamale United.

Real Tamale United are 14th on the Ghana Premier League table with 32 points after 27 games.



Dreams FC's last five games: two draws, three defeats.



Real Tamale United last five games: one defeat, three wins, one draw