2021/22 GPL: Week 34 Match Preview - Eleven Wonders v Aduana Stars

Eleven Wonders will welcome Aduana Stars to the Ohene Ameyaw Park in the final day of the Ghana Premier League campaign on Sunday.

2021/222 domestic top-flight will come to an end this weekend as Eleven Wonders battle against relegation.



The Techiman-based club must beat Aduana Stars to have a chance of avoiding relegation in the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League.



Meanwhile, Wonders surviving relegation will also depend on the results of WAFA and King Faisal clash.



Coach Prince George Kwoffie and his charges will go into the game with all seriousness, knowing very well that a win for them will keep the club in the league.

They suffered a 1-0 defeat to WAFA last weekend and have the chance to back up from their slumber in a game that determines their future in the league.



Meanwhile, Aduana Stars who suffered defeat to Bibiani Goldstars last weekend will not need the points so badly considering their position on the table.



They sit 10th spot with 45 points and are out of the top four race. This means the outcome of the game will not affect the Dormaa-based club.