2021/22 GPL: Week 6 Match Report -Dreams FC 2-1 Gold Stars

Dreams FC returned to winning ways after a 2-1 win over Gold Stars at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu on Sunday, 5 December 2021.
The Greens had to put up a stirring second-half performance to down the stubborn side Bibiani who held the home side to a goalless draw after the first 45 minutes.
Ali Huzaif opened the scoring after finishing off a great run from Agyenim Boateng who sent in a cross.
Three minutes before that, Issah Ibrahim sent in a decent cross from the right looking for Samuel Boakye but the forward arrived late to connect.
Dreams nearly added the second through Huzaif after receiving a pass from Agyenim but the Gold Stars were quick to outnumber the forward.
Substitute Fatawu Issahaku sent a delicate pass to find Agyenim Boateng's head but he missed the target.
Before regulation time, Issahaku doubled their lead with a trademark rocket.
In injury time, Richard Amoah pulled one back for the visitors.
- Week 6 GPL wrap-up: King Faisal hand Asante Kotoko first defeat of the season
- 2021/22 GPL: Week 6 Match Report - AshantiGold 0-0 Legon Cities
- VIDEO: Watch highlights of Asante Kotoko 3-2 defeat to King Faisal
- 2021/22 GPL matchday 6: Asante Kotoko v King Faisal preview
- 2021/22 GPL matchday 6: Great Olympics v Bechem Utd preview
- Read all related articles