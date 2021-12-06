2021/22 GPL: Week 6 Match Report -Dreams FC 2-1 Gold Stars

Dreams FC players celebrate a goal during a GPL fixture | File photo

Dreams FC returned to winning ways after a 2-1 win over Gold Stars at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu on Sunday, 5 December 2021.

The Greens had to put up a stirring second-half performance to down the stubborn side Bibiani who held the home side to a goalless draw after the first 45 minutes.



Ali Huzaif opened the scoring after finishing off a great run from Agyenim Boateng who sent in a cross.



Three minutes before that, Issah Ibrahim sent in a decent cross from the right looking for Samuel Boakye but the forward arrived late to connect.



Dreams nearly added the second through Huzaif after receiving a pass from Agyenim but the Gold Stars were quick to outnumber the forward.

Substitute Fatawu Issahaku sent a delicate pass to find Agyenim Boateng's head but he missed the target.



Before regulation time, Issahaku doubled their lead with a trademark rocket.



In injury time, Richard Amoah pulled one back for the visitors.