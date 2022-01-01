2021/22 GPL match week 11: Real Tamale United vs. Dreams FC

Real Tamale United FC

Real Tamale United will play their first league match in 2022 at home when they welcome Dreams FC to the Aliu Mahama Stadium in Tamale this Sunday in a matchday 11 fixture.

The Pride of the North will take the advantage to rebound from their defeat to Accra Lions FC in the last league game last Monday.



Two first-half goals by Lions condemned RTU to a 2-1 loss at the Sogakope Park with midfielder Mohammed Sadat getting the consolation.



The #WeyUna boys have suffered one home loss already this campaign but their record remains promising at the Aliu Mahama stadium.



They have managed three wins, a draw, and a loss after five home matches this season.



Shaibu Ibrahim Tanko will continue to miss the services of star man David Abagna Sandan is the leading top scorer in the premiership with 8 goals in 9 games.

The kingpin is currently training with the Ghana national team for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations this month.



Dreams will be journeying from the capital to up North to face RTU with a winning intent after going two matches without recording a victory.



The "Still Believe" side conceded a very late goal to throw away their 2-1 lead to draw with giants Hearts of Oak in their last game at home in Dawu last Saturday.



Dreams lost 3-2 to King Faisal Babes at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi in the preceding league fixture before hosting the Phobians.



After their win at Elmina Sharks FC in the first away game of the season, Dreams have been dismal on the road in the last journeys.

They have managed two draws and lost twice in the process having conceded 10 goals in the last four away matches.



Club top scorer this campaign Abdul Fatawu Issahaku is away with the Ghana national team and won't be available for the visit to his hometown.



Issahaku has netted 6 goals in 7 appearances this campaign.



Philemon Baffour is also not available because of his involvement in the Black Stars preparations.