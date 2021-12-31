2021/22 GPL match week 11 preview: Berekum Chelsea vs Great Olympics

Berekum Chelsea FC

Berekum Chelsea are back to the Golden City Park to face Accra Great Olympics on Monday, 3 January 2021 in search of another home win.

The Blues tasted a 2-0 defeat in midweek to defending champions Hearts of Oak at the Cape Coast Stadium in an outstanding Week 5 fixture.



And that loss should fuel them to make amends when they host the Wonder Club.



In their last match in Berekum, Chelsea needed a 43rd minute Stephen Anokye Badu penalty to beat AshantiGold 1-0.



A second consecutive home win will lift them from their current 12th position on the table.

Olympics are unbeaten in three matches and next week's trip will be their second consecutive away match.



Annor Walker is without lead striker Maxwell Abbey Quaye who is with the Ghana squad preparing for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations but his charges are getting the job done.



They worked their socks off to earn a 1-1 draw at AshantiGold before beating Eleven Wonders 2-0 at their adopted home ground in Sogakope.