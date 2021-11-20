2021/22 GPL match week 4 preview: Asante Kotoko vs Eleven Wonders

The Porcupine Warriors are currently on top of the league table

Asante Kotoko aims to make it four wins out of four matches when Eleven Wonders visit them at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi on Saturday evening.

The Porcupine Warriors have been terrific, collecting maximum points against Dreams FC, Bechem United, and Bibiani Goldstars.



And with King Faisal suffering their first defeat on Friday against Berekum Chelsea, Asante Kotoko can move three points clear at the top with a win against Wonders.



Wonders come into the encounter seeking their first three points of the season, having collected just two points from three games.



A 1-0 defeat at AshantiGold on the opening weekend has been followed by two consecutive goalless draws against Berekum Chelsea and Medeama.



Although Wonders look strong at the back, having conceded just one goal, their attack is blunt and has drawn blank in three games. They hope to change this narrative on Saturday.

Prosper Ogum’s men are big favourites to maintain their 100 percent record but they must be at their very best to avoid dropping points.



The two clashes last season ended in a 1-1 stalemate.



