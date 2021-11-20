2021/22 GPL match week 4 preview: AshantiGold vs. Hearts of Oak

Accra Hearts of Oak will play Ashantigold in Obuasi

Ashantigold returns home for their matchday four fixture of the Ghana Premier League after a disappointing loss in the Ashanti derby last week to King Faisal FC.

The Miners will host defending champions Accra Hearts of Oak at the Len Clay Stadium in Obuasi on Sunday, November 21, 2022, as they aim at getting back to winning ways.



AshantiGold suffered a 2-0 defeat in the hands of King Faisal in Kumasi last Sunday.



The derby loss has caused the position of the head coach Ernest Thompson Quartey who has been dismissed.



Former assistant coach Thomas Duah has been tasked to lead the club for the crucial game on Sunday against the Phobians.



Defender Frank Akoto is also expected back in the match squad for Sunday's encounter.

The champions have managed just three points from a possible nine after drawing in all of the three games played so far.



The Phobians drew 0-0 with Legon Cities FC and also drew 1-1 with WAFA SC and Aduana Football Club despite scoring the first goal in both games.



Samuel Boadu's side need a win on Sunday to regain their confidence ahead of their continental showdown next week.



Hearts have had a decent run in their recent visits to the Len Clay Stadium having won two of their last four against the Miners in Obuasi.



The Phobians will be boosted by the availability of first-choice goalkeeper Richard Attah who missed last week's game due to involvement in national team duties.

Central defender Mohammed Alhassan is suspended for the crunchy encounter as he was shown a red card against Aduana last week.



In three meetings last season, Hearts has managed one win over AshantiGold in the FA Cup final with the other ending in a draw and a defeat in the league.



