2021/22 GPL match week preview: Medeama SC vs. Karela United FC

Medeama SC

Medeama interim coach, Umar Abdul Rabi has named midfielder Justice Blay in his 21-man squad for the regional derby against Karela United on Sunday.

The former Asante Kotoko loanee has been cleared after being named in the weekend's squad for the crunch tie.



The former Right to Dream Academy coach has assumed temporal responsibility following the sacking of Ignatius Osei Fosu.



Osei Fosu was shown the exit door after just three games in charge of the Tarkwa-based side.



His side suffered their heaviest defeat in over seven years after losing 4-0 at Bechem United and drawing 1-1 at home to Bibiani Gold Stars FC.

The painful defeat at Bechem and the last-gasp equalizer from Bibiani Gold Stars FC to sniff a point in Tarkwa appears to have sparked the club in motion to terminate his appointment.



He has been replaced by his deputy- who was signed three days before his dismissal.



The Mauve and Yellows are without a win in three games after picking a point at Techiman Eleven Wonders.



It's been an unflattering start for the two-time FA Cup winners since the start of the season.



Medeama are still without injured midfielder Rashid Nortey while Mathew Essiam returns to the squad.

Midfielder Justice Blay returns to the squad for the first time since suffering a career-threatening injury during a league match against Legon Cities last season.



Karela United, who lie 6th on the table with five points, have managed one win and two draws since the start of the season.



They drew 1-1 at Ashantigold, drew 1-1 at home to Aduana Stars, and beat Berekum Chelsea.