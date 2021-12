2021/22 GPL matchday 10: Kotoko welcome WAFA to Kumasi; Hearts travel to Dawu

The Porcupine Warriors

After being forced to travel to Dawu for their matchday 9 game last weekend, Asante Kotoko will return to Kumasi to host WAFA SC at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium this weekend.

The Porcupine Warriors remain favorites for the league title and will aim to pick all three points from Sunday’s contest against the struggling academy boys.



Before that game though, in-form Hearts of Oak are set to take on Dreams FC at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu on Saturday, December 25, 2021.



Meanwhile, league leader King Faisal will play as a guest to Bechem United in what will be a tough encounter to win.



Find below all matchday 10 games in the Ghana Premier League to be played this weekend:



MATCH: DREAMS vs HEARTS OF OAK



DATE: SATURDAY, DECEMBER 25, 2021



VENUE: THEATRE OF DREAMS



REFEREE: IMORO OSMAN



ASSISTANTS: EMMANUEL ARKAIFIE & BAWA HARUNA



4TH REFEREE: GEORGE MAWULI VORMAWOR



MATCH COMMISSIONER: MICHEAL FLETCHER



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: RICHARD A CHORE



LIVE ON STARTIMES



MATCH: BECHEM vs KING FAISAL



DATE: SUNDAY, DECEMBER 26, 2021



VENUE: NANA FOSU GYEABOUR PARK



REFEREE: ADAARI ABDUL LATIF

ASSISTANTS: THEOPHILUS AKUGRE vs ISAAC ASANYTE



4TH REFEREE: MAALE IMGERDE IREME



MATCH COMMISSIONER: JAMES MORNAH



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: PRINCE AGYEMANG



GFA CAMERAMAN: ABDUL SAMED



MATCH: GOLDSTARS vs KARELA



DATE: SUNDAY, DECEMBER 26, 2021



VENUE: DUNS PARK, BIBIANI



REFEREE: EMMANUEL OTOO



ASSISTANTS: RICHARD NARTEY & SETH ABLETOR



4TH REFEREE: KENNY JOSEPH PADI



MATCH COMMISSIONER:FELIX ADJETEY SOWAH



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: SETH ADJEI



GFA CAMERAMAN: ISAAC NYARKO



MATCH: CHELSEA vs ASHANTI GOLD



DATE: SUNDAY, DECEMBER 26, 2021



VENUE: GOLDEN CITY PARK

REFEREE: SELORM YAO BLESS



ASSISTANTS: STEPHEN BALANGUENG & BARNABAS AMENYO



4TH REFEREE: JULIAN NUNOO



MATCH COMMISSIONER: CHRISTIAN ATSATSA



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: PRECIOUS SEMEVOH



GFA CAMERAMAN: PAUL EGBENYA



MATCH: GREAT OLYMPICS vs ELEVEN WONDERS



DATE: SUNDAY, DECEMBER 26, 2021



VENUE: WAFA PARK



REFEREE: ABDUL-LATIF QADIR



ASSISTANTS: PAUL ATIMAKA & GILBERT ADOM MENSAH



4TH REFEREE: ALFAA BA-ADEY



MATCH COMMISSIONER: ANDREWS TAMAKLOE



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: TILDA ACORLOR



GFA CAMERAMAN: EMMANUEL LARTEY



MATCH: MEDEAMA vs ADUANA



DATE: SUNDAY, DECEMBER 26, 2021

VENUE: AKOON PARK



REFEREE: PHILIP ARTHIR FORSON



ASSISTANTS: MIKAAL-II FAUZAN & ROLAND ADDY



4TH REFEREE: ISAAC OSEI



MATCH COMMISSIONER: EUGENE AKORNOR



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: RICHARD BAFFOUR NKRUMAH



GFA CAMERAMAN: ISHMAEL ODARTEY MILLS



MATCH: SHARKS vs LEGON CITIES



DATE: MONDAY, DECEMBER 27, 2021



VENUE: NDUOM STADIUM



REFEREE: ALI MUSAH



ASSISTANTS: ALHASSAN ABDULAI & ABDUL - SALAM



4TH REFEREE:RUSTUM DAMELI SENORGBE



MATCH COMMISSIONER: EMMANUEL ASANTE



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: JONATHAN ACKON



GFA CAMERAMAN: LORD YEBOAH



MATCH: ACCRA LIONS vs RTU

DATE: MONDAY, DECEMBER 27, 2021



VENUE: WAFA PARK



REFEREE: DANIEL LARYEA



ASSISTANTS: KWESI BROBBEY & EMMANUEL DOLAGBANU



4TH REFEREE: CHARLES BULU



MATCH COMMISSIONER: SAMUEL GYASI



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: TILDA ACORLOR



GFA CAMERAMAN: EMMANUEL LARTEY



MATCH: KOTOKO vs WAFA



DATE: SUNDAY, DECEMBER 26, 2021



VENUE: BABA YARA STADIUM



REFEREE: BENJAMINE K. SEFAH



ASSISTANTS: ERIC NDEBUGRI & KENNETH ADUNTERA



4TH REFEREE: JACOB ADUNTERA



MATCH COMMISSIONER: WILLIAM LANTE QUAYE



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: NATHANIEL GYASI



LIVE ON STARTIMES