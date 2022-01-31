2021/22 GPL matchday 15: RTU share spoils with Karela United in Tamale

RTU played Karela United

Real Tamale United have been held to a 1-1 draw at home by Karela United in matchday 15 of the Ghana Premier League.

The Pride of the North failed to make the home advantage count after dropping points at the Aliu Mahama stadium on Sunday.



RTU went to recess with a 1-0 advantage courtesy Iddrisu Gadafi strike and were hoping to hold onto their goal and pick the points at stake.



But Felix Kyei restored parity for the visitors in the 75th minute to make sure they return to Anyinase with a point.

RTU were unable to return to winning ways after defeat to Eleven Wonders in matchday 14 at Techiman.



Meanwhile, Karela United took inspiration from their 1-0 win over Hearts of Oak last week to pick a point at away.