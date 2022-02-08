2021/22 GPL matchday 16: Kotoko waste last-minute penalty as Elmina Sharks secure 2-1 win

Asante Kotoko

Asante Kotoko attacker Frank Etouga squandered a last-minute penalty kick on Monday afternoon as the side was beaten 2-1 by struggling Elmina Sharks.

Nicknamed the Porcupine Warriors, the team from Kumasi today played as a guest to the matchday 16 opponent of the ongoing Ghana Premier League season at the Papa Kwasi Nduom Stadium.



In a game that kicked off at 15:00GMT, the Reds started very well as the home team struggled to contain the pressure it mounted.



Eventually, in the 38th minute, Asante Kotoko took the lead when winger Dickson Afoakwa tapped in from close range.

Unfortunately, a red card to defender Imoro Ibrahim changed the game with Elmina Sharks scoring twice through Ebenezer Adu Kwaw and Alhaji Mustapha in the 43rd and 52nd minutes respectively.



The goals helped the home team to come from behind to secure a massive 2-1 win to push the side in the efforts to escape relegation.