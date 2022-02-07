2021/22 GPL matchday 16 report: Eleven Wonders and WAFA draw blank in Techiman

Eleven Wonders

Eleven Wonders were unable to recover from their heavy defeat against Legon Cities last week as they share the spoils with West African Football Academy on Sunday.

The Techiman-based club were held to a 0-0 draw by the Academy boys at the Nana Ameyaw Park to keep them in the relegation spot.



In the game, Eleven Wonders hoped for a win but WAFA proved to be a tough opposition.

WAFA have now drawn three consecutive away matches with the previous two coming at Accra Lions and Bechem United.



They are now on a five-match unbeaten run in the Ghana Premier League.