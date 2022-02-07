0
2021/22 GPL matchday 16 report: Eleven Wonders and WAFA draw blank in Techiman

Mon, 7 Feb 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Eleven Wonders were unable to recover from their heavy defeat against Legon Cities last week as they share the spoils with West African Football Academy on Sunday.

The Techiman-based club were held to a 0-0 draw by the Academy boys at the Nana Ameyaw Park to keep them in the relegation spot.

In the game, Eleven Wonders hoped for a win but WAFA proved to be a tough opposition.

WAFA have now drawn three consecutive away matches with the previous two coming at Accra Lions and Bechem United.

They are now on a five-match unbeaten run in the Ghana Premier League.

