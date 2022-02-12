2021/22 GPL matchday 17: Asante Kotoko v Accra Lions preview

The clash between Asante Kotoko and Accra Lions will kick off at 15:00GMT.

The Baba Yara Sports Stadium will host the matchday 17 encounter of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season between Asante Kotoko and Accra Lions FC this weekend.

After weeks of exciting action in the Ghanaian top-flight league, the first round is set to end this weekend.



While all scheduled nine games are being played as planned, it will be left with the outstanding game against rivals Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko.



For the Porcupine Warriors, the team must this weekend focus on the Accra Lions game before turning attention to the Super Clash afterwards.



Ahead of the encounter against Accra Lions FC, the Reds have trained very well in the past week and look set to secure what will be a massive win against the matchday opponent on Saturday, February 12, 2022.



The opponent, Accra Lions FC is playing their debut campaign in the Ghanaian top-flight league.



Despite having a young squad, the club has done fairly well and is currently further away from the relegation zone.

Although a win for the side looks unlikely, the team can fight to upset Asante Kotoko this weekend.



Player to watch:



Frank Etouge – The Cameroon striker has been a star for Asante Kotoko since joining the team. Although he wasted a penalty kick against Elmina Sharks last Monday, he remains the most in-form attacker in the Ghana Premier League.



Predicted scoreline:



Asante Kotoko 3-1 Accra Lions.



The clash between Asante Kotoko and Accra Lions will kick off at 15:00GMT.