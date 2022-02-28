2021/22 GPL matchday 18: Medeama take all three points against Bechem

Medeama SC

Medeama SC defeated Bechem United 1-0 in the final minutes of their matchweek 18 encounter at Tarkwa's Akoon Park on Sunday afternoon.

Bechem United caused problems for the Mauves and Yellow lads with their strong tackling and passing abilities, which saw John Moosie use his goalkeeping prowess to deny Medeama SC from conceding in the early stages of the encounter.



When the game resumed after the break, it appeared like the two teams were evenly matched in the center of the field, with few opportunities generated.

A late penalty was given to Medeama SC, and Vincent Atingah chose to take it himself, solidly putting the ball into the back of Iddrisu Abdulai's net to give Medeama a narrow home win.



Medeama will play Bibiani Gold Stars in their next game and Bechem United will take on in form Kumasi Asante Kotoko.