2021/22 GPL matchday 19: Bright Adjei nets winning goal for Aduana Stars against King Faisal

Aduana boys celebrate their win against King Faisal

A solitary strike from in-form striker Bright Adjei has handed Aduana Stars a narrow 1-0 win against King Faisal in the Ghana Premier League.

The experienced striker since the start of the 2021/22 Ghanaian top-flight league campaign has been unstoppable.



In the last three games for Aduana Stars, he has been scoring for fun to help his team to amass needed points.



Today at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, Bright Adjei started for Aduana Stars as the team locked horns with King Faisal in a matchday 19 encounter of the league campaign.

After just six minutes into the first half, the striker equalized with a fantastic effort to give his team the lead.



Despite the efforts of King Faisal, the team could not respond and hence suffered a narrow defeat at the end of the 90 minutes.



Today's win has propelled Aduana Stars to second on the Ghana Premier League table with King Faisal now 5th on the log.